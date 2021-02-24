DTCP to create a database of affordable housing projects in city

A database of residential units and housing projects being developed under the affordable category will be created by the department of town and country planning (DTCP), which, on Wednesday, issued notices to 36 developers, seeking details of 95 such projects they are involved with in the city.

Around 40,000 residential units are under various phases of development under this segment, and the department said that more such projects are in the offing as the government has eased many norms related to area under development, project size, car park and commercial aspects.

Sanjeev Mann, senior town planner, said that notices have been issued to developers to submit details of total residential units, units under construction, alloted units, cancelled units and balance units with the developer. “All these details will be compiled and uploaded to a database so that real-time information is available regarding the availability of affordable housing units and ensure balanced growth. We have already received details about real estate projects being developed under normal category,” said Mann.

DTCP officials also said that regular updates will also help them keep a tab on projects that are delayed. “At present the department gets information about delays after buyers lodge complaints but real-time data gathering will help in keeping a check on these issues,” said an official, who said that completing projects in time was crucial under affordable category as developers were bound to complete projects in four years under the rules

The database of affordable projects, officials said will also help the department in forming policies based on the demand cycle as affordable units have been highest-selling segment during the last two years.

The decision to compile this information has been taken as a number of complaints have been received regarding re-allotment of cancelled units by developers without holding draws, said officials. Mann also said that they will also investigate complaints pertaining to developers, charging a premium on allotment of plots under Deen Dayal Upadhyay Awas Yojana, which is meant for affordable category housing.

In another development, the enforcement team of DTCP carried out a demolition drive in Budhera village in which six under-construction shops and five large structures were demolished. DTCP officials said that they have warned the land owners not to carry out violations repeatedly.