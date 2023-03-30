DTCP to raze illegal commercial establishments in Gairatpur Bas, Sakatpur villages in Gurugram

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday said it will carry out a demolition drive in Gairatpur Bas and Sakatpur villages in Sector 78 and Sector 79 to raze illegal restaurants, amusement parks and other commercial establishments that have come up without any permission from the competent authority.

GMDA carried out a survey to identify illegal commercial establishments in Gairatpur Bas last September. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DTCP officials said a survey last September identified 16 commercial establishments that were found operating illegally and few more have come up since then. Notices have already been issued to these establishments and they were asked to either obtain valid permissions or cease operations as the land is meant for agriculture.

The revenue estates of Gairatpur Bas and Sakatpur fall under the jurisdiction of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and no construction or commercial activity can be done on agricultural land without a change in land use permission from the authority.

DTCP has also named the area as leopard trail as there are frequent sightings leopard in the area as it is contiguous to the Aravallis

DTCP officials said the property owners were issued noticed and told to apply for a change in land use permission but they did not do so.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The department will carry out demolitions and the drive is likely to start next week. The owners have already been given notices and asked to restore the violations, else these temporary structures will be removed by the enforcement team. The department also asked them to get change in land use permission but none of them did so,” said Manish Yadav, district town planner(enforcement).

Yadav along with enforcement officials visited the area on Tuesday and asked the owners to ensure that either they meet the legal requirements or restore the violations.

As per the department, land owners have to meet the legal requirements for construction or operating commercial establishments on agricultural land. “The property owners were given adequate time to take corrective steps but they seem to have neglected the issue. They will face action in the coming weeks,” said Yadav.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON