Earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hits Haryana's Jhajjar
ANI |
According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 7.08 am on Tuesday. The quake occurred at a depth of 12 km.
An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hit Haryana's Jhajjar on early Tuesday morning.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 2.5, Occurred on 06-06-2023, 07:08:47 IST, Lat: 28.71 & Long: 76.70, Depth: 12 km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana", tweeted the National Center for Seismology.
No damage has been reported so far.
Further details are awaited.
