Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hits Haryana's Jhajjar

Earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hits Haryana's Jhajjar

ANI |
Jun 06, 2023 08:32 AM IST

According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 7.08 am on Tuesday. The quake occurred at a depth of 12 km.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hit Haryana's Jhajjar on early Tuesday morning.

The earthquake was detected at a depth of 12 kilometres.(iStock)

According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 7.08 am on Tuesday. The quake occurred at a depth of 12 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 2.5, Occurred on 06-06-2023, 07:08:47 IST, Lat: 28.71 & Long: 76.70, Depth: 12 km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana", tweeted the National Center for Seismology.

No damage has been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haryana earthquake jhajjar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP