Earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hits Haryana's Jhajjar

An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hit Haryana's Jhajjar on early Tuesday morning.

The earthquake was detected at a depth of 12 kilometres.(iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 7.08 am on Tuesday. The quake occurred at a depth of 12 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 2.5, Occurred on 06-06-2023, 07:08:47 IST, Lat: 28.71 & Long: 76.70, Depth: 12 km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana", tweeted the National Center for Seismology.

No damage has been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON