Easy pickings: Gurugram man booked for stealing flower pots

A Gurugram resident and his driver were booked on Tuesday for allegedly stealing at least 15 flower pots from Shankar Chowk on National Highway 48. The incident came to light after a commuter recorded a video and shared it on social media websites.

A screengrab of a clip shows two men stealing flowerpots. (HT PHOTO)

The one-minute clip allegedly shows the two men near their car bearing a Gurugram number plate, picking up one pot after another and keeping them in their vehicle’s trunk.

Taking cognizance of the video shared on social media, Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav directed Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to lodge a formal complaint for theft.

Officials said hydrangea, dahlia and marigold plants were among those stolen. DC Yadav said that the flowerpots were set up to beautify Shankar Chowk and nearby areas for the upcoming Group Meeting on anti-corruption, to be held in the city from March 1 to 4 as part of the G20 Summit.

“This is an unfortunate incident. We are hosting the summit wherein representatives of 39 countries will take part. Such incidents impact the image of the city,” DC Yadav said.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Virender Vij said police registered a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF Phase 3 police station on Tuesday. “We have identified the suspects and probe is underway. They will be arrested soon,” he said.

“We have identified the man as Manmohan Yadav, a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Gurugram. His driver is yet to be identified,” a police officer said, asking not to be named.

Yadav said that strict action will be taken against the suspects for theft of public property. Officials said that more than 100 security guards have been deployed at major stretches for three days to ensure no further thefts take place.

A senior GMDA official said, “I was checking the flower arrangements on Tuesday when I found many plants missing near Ambience Mall on NH 48. Someone also shared the video that was making rounds on social media and based on the evidence, we complained to police,” he said.

