Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Efforts on to build heliport, aero museum in Gurugram
gurugram news

Efforts on to build heliport, aero museum in Gurugram

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 11:37 PM IST
HT Image

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, who held a meeting with officials of the state civil aviation department and the Gurugram administration in the city on Tuesday, directed the officials to explore possibilities of developing a heliport and aero museum in the district at the proposed global city along the Dwarka Expressway.

“There is no aero museum in India at present, and it will be a unique effort if one is built in Gurugram. Also, it will boost industrialisation and trade in Gurugram and its surrounding area if the heliport is built here. Efforts will also be made to build the heliport and aero museum on a public-private partnership (PPP),” said Chautala, who holds the portfolio of the civil aviation department.

In a state budget presented in March 2021, the Haryana government announced that a new business district will be developed on land allocated for the global city project in Gurugram. It will come up on the land acquired by the Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation in Harsaru, Jharsa, Khandsa and Gadholi Khurd villages, which falls under sectors 36, 36B, 37 and 37B.

“Work is being done to make Haryana a hub of industries in the field of aerospace and defence. For this, an aerospace and defence policy is being prepared... The state leads in the auto sector. Now, the target is to invite more industries by making the aerospace and defence policy, so that Haryana can become a hub in these sectors as well,” Chautala said in a statement issued by the Gurugram administration.

Haryana will also see the opening of flying schools at four locations across the state. Tenders have been signed for running flying schools in Mahendragarh and Bhiwani on PPP basis. Now, the possibilities for running these schools in Karnal and Pinjore are also in the pipeline. The existing airstrips in Haryana will be revamped in addition to the establishment of an international aviation centre in Hisar.

Chautala discussed improvement of Bachhod and Bhiwani airstrips near Narnaul in Mahendragarh.

Lights will be installed on the runway of these airstrips, and taxi tracks will be made along with the runway, he said. Useful equipment will also be installed in terminal building and navigation. Similarly, the Bhiwani airstrip runway will be extended, and lights will be installed there. The airstrip will be improved by making a parallel taxi track.

During the meeting, officials have also agreed to set up an additional hangar at Narnaul.

