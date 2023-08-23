Gurugram: Two suspects were booked for allegedly assaulting a 72-year-old man at Rajeev Nagar in Sector 13, Gurugram police said on Wednesday.

Two booked for assaulting 72-year-old man in Ggm

Police said that incident took place at about 10pm on August 16, when victim Mam Chand Sharma along with his wife, sister and son were returning in their car from Ghaziabad to their residence in Rajeev Nagar. The victims had asked the suspects to remove a cart as it was blocking the road.

As per police, Sharma came out of his car and asked the suspects to remove the cart as it was blocking the passage. However, the suspects did not listen to him, and an altercation broke out.

Police said the suspects picked up an iron rod and hit Sharma on his head following which he started bleeding.

As per police, the suspects also attacked the other family members when they tried to intervene and fled from the spot.

On Sharma’s complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 34 (common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 14 police station on Tuesday after he recovered from his injuries.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the suspects have been identified and they will be arrested at the earliest.

