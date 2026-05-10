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Elvis Yadav gets 10 cr extortion threat from 'close aide' of Bishnoi gang

Elvis Yadav gets ₹10 cr extortion threat from 'close aide' of Bishnoi gang

Published on: May 10, 2026 06:39 pm IST
PTI |
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Gurugram, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has received an extortion threat of 10 crore from a foreign WhatsApp number, with the sender identifying himself as Randeep Malik having "close links" with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police said on Sunday.

Elvis Yadav gets 10 cr extortion threat from 'close aide' of Bishnoi gang

Family members of Yadav alleged that the accused threatened to shoot him if he did not pay the money within two days.

Police have lodged an FIR based on a complaint filed by Yadav at the Sector 56 police station.

In his complaint, Yadav said he received a WhatsApp call from a foreign number on May 5 but could not answer it at the time.

He later received a message on WhatsApp from the same number containing threatening words.

"The sender identified himself as Randeep Malik and claimed to be a close associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He demanded 10 crore to be paid within two days, and threatened to shoot me if I did not pay the sum," Yadav said in his complaint.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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