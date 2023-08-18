DTCP seals eight illegal establishments in DLF Phase 1

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Thursday continued its sealing drive against illegal commercial establishments running in private residential colonies and sealed eight such establishments in DLF Phase 1.

The sealing drive against illegal commercial establishments in residential areas in Gurugram commenced last month. (HT Photo)

The sealing drive commenced last month and is being carried out on the basis of a survey of colonies and till Thursday, around 50 properties have been sealed for flouting norms.

Manish Yadav, district town planner, Gurugram, said that while eight establishments were sealed, the enforcement team found that 12 premises had been vacated where notices were issued earlier by the department regarding running of illegal commercial activities.

“We have also received applications from eight property owners under the non-nuisance activities, so that they can carry out their work as per the law. These applications have been received from doctors, chartered accountants, lawyers and similar professionals, who can operate from these premises, but after taking due permission from the competent authority,” said Yadav.

On Thursday, the sealing was carried outat DLF Phase 1 market road, Arjun Marg and Ashoka Crescent, where basements, property dealers’ offices, guest houses, and commercial offices were sealed.

Yadav said that so far 800 notices have been issued to property owners for illegal commercial activities and orders for restoration have been issued to more than 300 owners. The notices have been issued to private colonies in DLF phases 1, 2, 3, 4, Sushant Lok 1, 2, 3, Suncity, Vatika India Next, South City 1, 2 and adjoining colonies.

DTCP officials said that the sealing drive has been launched in colonies following directions from the director general, town and country planning department, TL Satyaprakash, who had directed officials to curb illegal commercial activities in residential areas.

“These activities are putting a lot of stress on existing infrastructure in private colonies,” Yadav added.

