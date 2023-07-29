Residential units sealed for running biz establishments in Gurugram

After serving show cause notices to over 200 property owners in the city, the enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) has started sealing residential units that were running illegal commercial establishments, officials said on Saturday.

DTCP workers seal a commercial unit on Golf Course Road. (HT Photo)

The department on Thursday sealed 19 floors located on five plots in DLF Phase 1 on Golf Course Road, where illegal units were found running in violation of rules, DTCP officials said.

Manish Yadav, district town planner (enforcement), said after giving the show cause notices and restoration orders, when the property owners did not give satisfactory response, the enforcement department started the sealing drive and 19 commercial units being operated in residential apartments on Golf Course Road were sealed.

“We have already recommended that FIRs be registered against 100 property owners and show cause notices have been issued to another 200 in the last 15 days. All residential units which are being misused and are in violation of rules shall be sealed. We have also decided to recommend that occupation certificates of such properties are withdrawn,” said Yadav.

The activities which were being run in the 19 sealed commercial establishments included salons, spas, shops selling sanitary wares, carpets and other things, said DTCP officials. They also said that around 10 to 11 property owners have taken a stay order from the court against legal action.

Yadav said that while large amounts of money are paid as rent for running these commercial establishments, residents are facing problems due to unnecessary traffic movement and congestion caused by consumers of these businesses. “These establishments also put heavy pressure on existing power, water and other amenities, which are designed for households in the area”, he added.

“We have strict instructions from the DTCP director general to not allow commercial activities in private residential colonies. To ensure this, a city-wide survey has been launched and based on the information we receive, we are carrying out sealing drives,” said Yadav.

“The colonies which will be facing departmental action in the coming days include DLF phases 2, 3, 4, Sushant Lok 1, 2, South City 1, 2, Suncity, Vipul World, Malibu Towne and private colonies such as Palam Vihar”, Yadav added.

