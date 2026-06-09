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Ex-army officer accuses traffic police of misbehaving in Haryana's Gurugram; files complaint

The police officer allegedly placed the breathalyser he had previously used on another driver directly into ex-Major's mouth without changing straw or nozzle.

Updated on: Jun 09, 2026 01:35 PM IST
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A retired army officer has filed a complaint, accusing traffic policemen of misbehaving with him and his family during a weekend drink-driving check in Gurugram, police said on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said that the matter has come to attention and the investigation has been assigned to ACP Traffic East. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO/ REPRESENTATIVE)
A senior police officer said that the matter has come to attention and the investigation has been assigned to ACP Traffic East. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO/ REPRESENTATIVE)

Alleging that the traffic policemen kept him and his family standing on the road for approximately one and a half hours at midnight, he claimed the situation worsened when, despite proving innocence in a re-test, the police refused to let the family leave.

He sent a written complaint to the Police Commissioner, demanding an impartial investigation into the harassment case, police sources said, adding that the investigation has been assigned to ACP Traffic East.

According to the complaint, retired Major Hemendra Singh claimed that he was injured in a terrorist encounter in Jammu and Kashmir and his team killed three terrorists. He retired in 2007 on the grounds of disability and now holds a senior corporate position.

On the night of June 7, he, along with his wife and two daughters, was returning to their society after dinner on Cyber City Golf Course Road when a police team stopped them.

During the inspection, the police officer allegedly placed the breathalyser -- alcohol-checking device -- he had previously used on another driver directly into the Major's mouth without changing the straw or nozzle.

He alleged that upon demanding a fair retest with a new straw, the officer on duty became enraged and showed a high hand.

"However, when re-pressurised and re-tested twice with a new nozzle, the truth came out. Both times, the alcohol reading was only 13 mg/100 ml, which was completely within the legally normal and safe limit," Major Singh added in his complaint.

Following this, he called 112 and reported the police officers' actions, Singh said, adding that upon learning of this, the traffic police officers conducting the check fled the scene with their vehicle.

A senior police officer said that the matter has come to attention and the investigation has been assigned to ACP Traffic East.

 
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