Expect rain only next Thursday, sultry weather in Gurugram till then, says IMD

Gurugram: The city is expected to remain mostly dry on Tuesday and Wednesday, while there is a possibility of light to moderate thunder showers in some parts of Haryana, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

They added the city is likely to receive rainfall on Thursday next as isolated rains and thunderstorms occur in most parts of the state.

IMD officials said that the first week of August is likely to remain relatively dry as monsoon activity over parts of Punjab and Haryana has weakened. The city had received 246mm of rainfall in June and July.

“Haryana received a good amount of rain in the last two months, and Gurugram received almost 8% more than the normal rainfall in June and July. Monsoon activity is likely to remain muted this week but can pick up next week,” said Manmohan Singh, director, IMD, Chandigarh.

The weather department also said that there will be no significant change in temperature over the next five days in both Haryana and Punjab, compared to last week. “The maximum temperature is not expected to rise much, but the weather can turn a bit sultry,” Singh said.

On Monday, Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6°C, and a minimum of 25.6°C, a rise of 2.4 degrees and 0.1 degrees respectively. There has been a 1.4 degree rise in the average maximum temperature across the state since Sunday, officials said.

Meanwhile, IMD Delhi said that rainfall across the country for August is most likely to be normal.

Normal to above normal rainfall is very likely over most parts of southeast India, northwest India, adjoining west-central India and below normal rainfall is likely over the west coast and many parts of east-central, east and northeast India.