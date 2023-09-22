‘Extortion’ racket: More Gurugram transport dept officials under scanner now

Over a week after three suspects were arrested for allegedly extorting money to issue various certificates and permits for newly purchased vehicles, the role of 60 brokers working with the transport department is under the scanner, said police.

Police said that the arrested suspects revealed during questioning that there are nearly 60 brokers who are working closely with the transport department officials. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides, two senior transport department officials were also booked in the case and are on the run, police said, adding that they are now investigating the role of two more senior police officers in the case.

Police said that the arrested suspects revealed during questioning that there are nearly 60 brokers who are working closely with the transport department officials.

A special investigation team (SIT) under the supervision of deputy commissioner of police (crime) Vijay Partap Singh, was formed earlier this week to probe the case.

DCP Singh said that the SIT questioned many people from the department who are familiar with the operations. “The suspects revealed some crucial information that may lead to more arrests. The suspects were produced in a city court and were sent to 14-day judicial custody,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police had initially booked a transport department inspector, a sub-inspector (SI) and another suspected broker.

Explaining their modus operandi, an official familiar with the investigation said that after receiving money from vehicle owners, the brokers would pass on the documents to officials of the transport department. For passing on this information, the brokers would get ₹25,000 a month from the transport department officials involved.

DCP Singh also said that these brokers would use code words to specify the amounts they received from vehicle owners. They would pass on this amount to senior transport department officials to get work done quickly, he added.

Besides, the suspects also revealed the names of two more transport inspectors in the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“After submitting the file to the department, a list was prepared by the RTA inspector and then he used to collect money from all the brokers,” the DCP said.

Jitender Gahlawat, RTA secretary and the district transport officer, did not respond to HT’s requests for comments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents....view detail