    Faridabad: 2 apprehended for stabbing classmate outside school

    Published on: Oct 30, 2025 5:28 AM IST
    By Debashish Karmakar
    Faridabad: 2 apprehended for stabbing classmate outside school

    Two including a Class 9 student were apprehended on Wednesday for stabbing his classmate outside their school entrance at Faridabad’s Dabua colony in Sector 50, said police.

    Officials said that the accused student was 15-year-old while his associate was 16-year-old who was studying in another private school. The 16-year-old had stabbed the victim four times in the chest, abdomen and forearms soon after he had come out of the school entrance on Tuesday afternoon. The victim was also 15-year-old.

    Inspector Randhir Singh, station house officer of Dabua police station, said that the victim and his classmate had a petty dispute inside the school premises four days back.

    “One of them took offence and roped in an associate, who was earlier a student of the same school but was rusticated a year back due to indiscipline,” said Singh.

    Singh said the associate reached the school entrance when the classes were about to end and waited for the victim to come out.

    “He was joined by his friend who came out of the entrance before the victim to intercept him on the road where they stabbed him between 1.30pm and 2pm on Tuesday. Both accused minors had fled but were apprehended within 24 hours of the incident,” Singh said.

    Investigators said that both minors were produced before the juvenile justice board after their arrest on Wednesday which sent them to observation home.

    An attempt to murder case was registered against the duo at Dabua police station on the victim’s statement on Tuesday.

