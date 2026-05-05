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Faridabad fair death: Owner of collapsed swing nabbed, released on bail

Faridabad fair death: Owner of collapsed swing nabbed, released on bail

Published on: May 05, 2026 07:58 pm IST
PTI |
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Faridabad, Police here have arrested the owner of a swing which collapsed last month, leading to the death of an inspector and injury to 12 others, an officer said on Tuesday.

Faridabad fair death: Owner of collapsed swing nabbed, released on bail

Meerut resident Shubham Gupta, the primary owner of the Tsunami swing set up at Surajkund International Crafts Fair, was arrested on Monday, the officer said.

He was released on bail by a city court.

Swing agency owner Mohammad Shakir, manager Nitesh, and swing operator Adnan were nabbed earlier.

Police Inspector Jagdish Prasad was killed, and 12 others were injured when a swing collapsed at the Surajkund fair on February 7.

In the wake of the tragedy, the Faridabad police commissioner formed a Special Investigation Team to investigate the matter.

A case of culpable homicide was filed against the owner and operators of the swing agency, which was later upgraded to death by negligence. The SIT has filed a charge sheet in court in this case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
faridabad special investigation team
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