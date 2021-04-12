Faridabad institute roped in to audit accident-prone spots, recommend measures

The Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE) from Faridabad has been roped in by the traffic police to audit accident-prone spots in the city and submit a report by May, following which the police will increase enforcement measures and deployment, senior officials said.

Sanjeev Balhara, the assistant commissioner of police (traffic), said that the number of accidents reduced in the first quarter of this year, in comparison to the two years preceding it. This year, 63 accidents were reported in January, 61 in February, and 81 in March, while the respective numbers were 86, 87 and 73 last year, and 122, 95 and 101 in 2019. “IRTE will conduct a detailed road safety audit across the city, majorly at spots from where the maximum number of accidents were reported in the last three years, for making it safe,” he said.

The police shared a list of identified black spots and reasons for the accidents, as ascertained in multiple surveys and collaborative analysis with other agencies in the city.

An intersection or a road is termed as a black spot if more than five deaths are recorded in a 500-metre stretch over a three-year period.

The police officials said that the initiative was taken to bring down the number of accidents and fatalities on roads across the city as well as on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.

The IRTE will submit a detailed action plan for road engineering-related improvements, recommend speed limits and suggest the installation of road marking and signage, coupled with a plan for focused accident prevention through better enforcement and awareness among all categories of road users.

KK Rao, the commissioner of police, said that as part of their plan to reduce accidents, they have done away with traffic signals at many spots and instead, diverted traffic for smoother flow. “There are a lot of construction works underway across the city. Many flyovers and underpasses are in the making, which will provide a smooth passage (in the future). By applying speed limits, we are hoping to reduce accidents,” he said.

The police said that pedestrian bridges or subways will be constructed at spots where there is a high footfall of pedestrians and cyclists, especially on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and the Southern Peripheral Road. The initiatives will be started at a few locations within a month and subsequently, be extended to multiple points across the city.

Balhara said that besides gauging the safety of commuters, the audit will also record commuter behaviours, faulty spaces for overtaking, scientific approaches not being followed, identification of potential black spots and intensifying the enforcement measures to hold road contractors, consultants or concessionaires accountable for faulty road design under Section 198 A of the MV (Amendment) Act. “We have deployed teams on the stretches known to be dangerous spots and have made several changes, including the construction of speed breakers and roundabouts, installation of traffic lights and road markings,” he said.

In January and February, police teams visited 12 black spots and found that six did not have functional streetlights. Lack of proper lighting is a major problem on Dwarka Expressway, at Farrukhnagar crossing, Pataudi crossing, Hero Honda Chowk, Sidhrawali crossing and on major stretches in Manesar.

Motorists and pedestrians are the worst affected, as most of these stretches where black spots are present don’t have a footpath. Last week, over 25 accidents were reported from six of the identified black spots, said officials.