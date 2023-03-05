Faridabad police arrest eight suspects for bank frauds

Faridabad police on Friday arrested eight members of a gang who allegedly created fake demand drafts and encashed them from banks across the Delhi-NCR. Police recovered ₹47 lakh, a laptop, fake stamp papers and other documents from their possession.

The suspects were identified as Gaurav Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Omkar Singh, Jagan Singh, Pradeep Dhawan alias Raju, Sanjay, Amit Kumar and Madhur. Police said Gaurav and Vijay were the kingpins of the gang.

Police said the suspects met each other through a common friend at a party in Delhi in 2020. While discussing a business plan, they decided to defraud banks in Delhi, Rohtak and Faridabad. They shared the plan with a Rohtak-based banker, who worked with an agency responsible for depositing demand drafts of customers into the bank account of the power department, police added.

Narender Kadian, deputy commissioner of police (NIT), said on January 17, a Delhi- based company had issued a demand draft of ₹1 crore to their client. A photograph of the demand draft was allegedly sent to Gaurav through WhatsApp by another suspect. “Gaurav took a printout and withdrew cash from NIT area of Faridabad with the help of one of the gang members,” he said.

DCP Kadian said the bank staff was shocked to receive the original demand draft later and when they checked their systems, it was found that the amount had already been withdrawn. “The bank manager complained to us following which we launched a probe and registered a case against the unidentified suspects,” he said.

Sube Singh, Faridabad police spokesperson, said Madhur was arrested from Baraut in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, Amit from Shamsabad in Agra, Sanjay from Faridabad, and Dhawan from Ballabhgarh, who revealed the identity of the rest of the gang members.

Singh said during questioning, the suspects revealed that Gaurav and Vijay were masters in making fake demand drafts.

Police said further investigation is underway and more arrests are likely to take place.

