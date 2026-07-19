Faridabad Police have launched a large-scale verification and surveillance exercise targeting people accused in serious criminal cases over the past decade, identifying 628 alleged offenders who were not found at their recorded addresses and against whom proceedings to declare them bail jumpers have been initiated, officials said on Sunday.

Faridabad police trace 2,212 accused in decade-old crime verification drive

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The exercise is being carried out under the Rohtak-Jhajjar-Sonipat-Faridabad (RJSF) pilot project, which was launched in Rohtak in April and extended to Jhajjar, Sonipat and Faridabad in June. The Faridabad police drive began in the first week of June and covers people arrested in the last 10 years in cases of murder, attempted murder, robbery, dacoity, extortion, offences under the Arms Act and other heinous crimes.

The RJSF first started in Rohtak as pilot project in April and was later extended to Jhajjar, Sonipat and Faridabad in June.

The Faridabad police drive also started in the first week of June.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Kumar Mohan, police analysed crime records from the past decade before assigning identified offenders to their respective police stations for physical verification and surveillance. “Teams then carried out door-to-door verification at the addresses available in police records,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Of the 3,499 offenders identified, police have physically verified 2,212 (63.22%) so far. Among them, 1,368 were found living at their recorded addresses, 161 were lodged in different jails and 55 were found to have died. Verification of the remaining 1,287 offenders is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Of the 3,499 offenders identified, police have physically verified 2,212 (63.22%) so far. Among them, 1,368 were found living at their recorded addresses, 161 were lodged in different jails and 55 were found to have died. Verification of the remaining 1,287 offenders is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said legal proceedings have been initiated against the 628 accused and their sureties. Mohan said applications under Section 491 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been moved before the competent court against the sureties of three bail jumpers, while similar action is being prepared in eight other cases.

Police have also opened 35 history sheets against habitual offenders and arrested 13 accused wanted in recent serious criminal cases.