Faridabad political leader held for bid to grab woman’s plot using forged papers

A district-level leader of a national party was arrested in Faridabad for allegedly attempting to grab a residential plot belonging to an elderly Delhi woman by forging documents despite a Supreme Court of India ruling in her favour, police said on Wednesday.

Police say suspect tried to usurp elderly Delhi woman’s property despite apex court order; remanded to custody, associates yet to be traced. (File photo)

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Officials said the accused was arrested on Tuesday after it was found that he had prepared forged documents to take control of and sell the 250-square-yard plot in Sector-35, Ashoka Enclave, currently valued at around ₹5 crore. The Supreme Court had upheld the widow’s ownership on September 12, 2025.

Police said that after the apex court ruling, the suspect created a backdated agreement to show that he had transferred control of the property to a friend in 2023 and also threatened the woman.

HT has withheld the name of the accused as neither he nor his legal representatives could be contacted for comment.

Inspector Rakesh Kumar, station house officer of Sarai Khawaja police station, said the accused was produced before a court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody for two days. “At least two more associates of the arrested suspect were yet to be caught in the case. They had forged the documents,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The complainant, a woman in her late 60s from RK Puram, had purchased the plot with her husband in 1992. After her husband’s death, the original plot owner allegedly committed fraud by selling the property to the accused using a certified copy of the deed, police said. The owner later died. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant, a woman in her late 60s from RK Puram, had purchased the plot with her husband in 1992. After her husband’s death, the original plot owner allegedly committed fraud by selling the property to the accused using a certified copy of the deed, police said. The owner later died. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A senior police officer said the woman challenged the transaction in lower court, high court and the Supreme Court, winning at all levels. “After losing in the apex court too, the suspect hatched conspiracy to usurp the property by forging documents and by threatening the woman following which she approached police in February this year,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior police officer said the woman challenged the transaction in lower court, high court and the Supreme Court, winning at all levels. “After losing in the apex court too, the suspect hatched conspiracy to usurp the property by forging documents and by threatening the woman following which she approached police in February this year,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An FIR was registered on February 17 under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR was registered on February 17 under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation. {{/usCountry}}

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