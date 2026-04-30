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Faridabad political leader held for bid to grab woman’s plot using forged papers

Accused allegedly created backdated deal despite SC ruling; plot valued at ₹5 crore in Ashoka Enclave, Sector 35. Two aides absconding, probe on.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 07:41 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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A district-level leader of a national party was arrested in Faridabad for allegedly attempting to grab a residential plot belonging to an elderly Delhi woman by forging documents despite a Supreme Court of India ruling in her favour, police said on Wednesday.

Police say suspect tried to usurp elderly Delhi woman’s property despite apex court order; remanded to custody, associates yet to be traced. (File photo)

Officials said the accused was arrested on Tuesday after it was found that he had prepared forged documents to take control of and sell the 250-square-yard plot in Sector-35, Ashoka Enclave, currently valued at around 5 crore. The Supreme Court had upheld the widow’s ownership on September 12, 2025.

Police said that after the apex court ruling, the suspect created a backdated agreement to show that he had transferred control of the property to a friend in 2023 and also threatened the woman.

HT has withheld the name of the accused as neither he nor his legal representatives could be contacted for comment.

Inspector Rakesh Kumar, station house officer of Sarai Khawaja police station, said the accused was produced before a court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody for two days. “At least two more associates of the arrested suspect were yet to be caught in the case. They had forged the documents,” he said.

 
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