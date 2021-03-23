Farmers’ protest enters Day 100

The farmers’ protest at Shahjahanpur-Jaisinghpur Khera at the Haryana-Rajasthan border continued for the 100th day on Tuesday. Protesting farmers’ groups said that they would be marking the completion of 100 days by thanking locals and other stakeholders, and will be observing a “Gratitude Day” on Wednesday.

Sanjay Madhav, a member of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of farmers’ unions protesting at Delhi borders, and the state convener of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee in Rajasthan, said that farmers would be marking the completion of 100 days of the ongoing agitation by expressing their gratitude for various people who had supported the protest in various capacities.

“Our protest has received support from various quarters. We will be thanking locals from villages in the vicinity that pitch in with support whenever required. People who have their shops on this stretch have also extended cooperation in the past 100 days. We will be expressing our gratitude by garlanding them and giving a certificate to thank them,” said Madhav.

Farmers have been protesting against the three new farm laws that were passed by the Centre in September last year. Farmers fear that the new laws will leave them at the mercy of big corporations and end the minimum support price (MSP) for important crops. Farmers from Rajasthan and Haryana started a sit-in protest at the Haryana-Rajasthan border on December 13, when they were stopped by the Haryana police from entering the state.

Madhav said that protesting farmers will be thanking all allies and participants on Wednesday for sustaining the movement. “Our movement has received public support over the past several months. From Good Samaritans who pitch in with support through grocery and other essential requirements to local villagers and workers, people from different sections of the society have joined forces with us. Their contributions are invaluable,” said Madhav.

He also shared that farmers camping at the site were preparing for Bharat Bandh that is scheduled for March 26. He said that the strength at the protest site would increase by leaps in April, after Holi. “The call for Bharat Bandh will once again mobilise people from different states and we expect the protest to get further intensified from thereon,” said Madhav.

Protesting farmers also marked the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev on the occasion of Shaheedi Diwas.