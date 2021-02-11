Farmers to scale up their protests, starting February 14

Farmers protesting at various sites across the Haryana-Rajasthan border said that they would be scaling up the agitation against the three contentious farm laws through various programmes, starting with a mashaal juloos (torch march) on February 14.

Farmers have been protesting against the three new farm laws, which were passed by the Centre in September last year. They fear that the new laws will leave them at the mercy of big corporations and end the minimum support price (MSP) for important crops.

Sanjay Madhav, member of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) — the umbrella body of farmer unions protesting at Delhi’s borders — and the state convener of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee in Rajasthan, said that farmers will be holding a torch march to honour Pulwama martyrs and recognise their sacrifices on February 14. On February 16, they will be dedicating a day to veteran farmer leader Choturam, while a Rail Roko (rail blockade) agitation has been planned for February 18, shared Madhav.

“We have four crucial programmes lined up till February 18. Through these programmes, we seek to strengthen the movement and put pressure on the government to accept our demands. Farmers will not go back until the three laws are repealed and MSP guarantee in writing is given to us,” said Madhav. He added that farmers from different districts were continuously joining the agitation in batches. “Farmers from Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh joined the agitation today. Earlier this week, farmers from northern Rajasthan also arrived here. There is a constant movement of farmers at the site which tells us that the movement is alive and will eventually succeed,” said Madhav.

Naveen Sohlot, a farmer from Bawal, said that protesting farmers had planned to mark Choturam Jayanti on February 16 to recognise the contributions of the veteran farmer leader. Sanjay Madhav said, “As per the Hindu calendar, Choturam was born on the day of Basant, which is why this day is also observed as his birthday culturally.”

“While the modalities of the programmes are still being discussed, the Delhi-Jaipur railway line that crosses Rewari is being considered as a site for Rail Roko agitation. It will be a four-hour programme but we are yet to decide on the location,” said Sohlot.

Maulana Arshad Meel, who is spearheading the Haryana-Rajasthan Mewati Kisan Andalon (movement) protest at Sunehra-Junehra near Punhana, said that farmers were planning to hold a candle march on February 4 to honour the sacrifices of soldiers who lost their lives in the attack. “We will be holding a meeting tomorrow to decide the route of the candle march,” said Meel.