Farrukhnagar: Private school owner alleges threat from notorious gang
gurugram news

Farrukhnagar: Private school owner alleges threat from notorious gang

Published on Jun 05, 2022 12:02 AM IST
ByDebashish Karmakar

Gurugram: A private school owner from Bhangrola in Farrukhnagar received a threatening phone call, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Friday night, the police said.

The school owner alleged that the caller, identifying himself as Kuldeep from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, threatened to abduct him by Monday. “I received the call around 7.40pm. Soon after I picked up, the caller confirmed my name, and enquired if I was from Farrukhnagar,” he said.

Once the man confirmed his identity, the caller’s tone became impolite. “He immediately threatened to kidnap me by Monday,” Yadav alleged.

The school owner submitted a written complaint at Farrukhnagar police station on Friday night, hours after receiving the call. An FIR has been registered under Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), an officer said.

Police said that an international mobile number was used to make the call. Investigators said that the school owner was offered police protection soon after the complaint was registered. However, he did not accept the protection immediately.

Harinder Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, Pataudi, said, “The school owner has not taken any security, but will be provided with protection when he wishes... An international mobile number of 13 digits was used to make the call. Probe is on to ascertain the identity of the suspect and the location from where the call was made.”

Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang were named in the recent killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

