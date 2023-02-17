Father, uncle sentenced to life for killing woman

Gurugram: A Faridabad court on Thursday sentenced the father and uncle of a 26-year-old woman to life imprisonment for killing her because she married a man from a different caste.

Additional district and sessions judge Amrit Singh Chalia announced the sentence.

Police said the father was a sub-inspector in Government Railway Police and his brother was employed with the Haryana Police as a head constable.

They had murdered the woman, who worked as an engineer in Ballabhgarh, for marrying outside their caste. Both the suspects were arrested in March 2021, police said.

Sube Singh, Faridabad police spokesperson, said a case of murder was registered on March 18, 2021 when the husband of the deceased woman filed a complaint at Ballabhgarh police station and alleged that his wife was murdered by her father and uncle.

“During the investigation it was revealed that the deceased had married against the wishes of the family and the father and uncle killed her and tried to pass off the murder as a suicide. They had cremated the body without informing the police,” the police spokesperson said.

