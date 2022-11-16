Fight breaks out in Khandsa market over body shaming

At least four persons, including a woman, were injured after a fight broke out after a man allegedly body shamed her at Khandsa market in Shivaji Nagar, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the woman’s brother-in-law sustained injuries in the incident and was admitted to the government hospital in Sector-10A for treatment. They said the woman also sustained minor bruises while trying to save him.

Police said two associates of the suspect were also injured but none turned up with any medical reports. They said the suspects are yet to be arrested.

According to the police, the woman and her 35-year-old brother-in-law were passing through the market after making purchases around 10.30pm on November 13 when a suspect allegedly called her “fat”.

Investigators said the brother-in-law objected to this and that resulted in an altercation.

They said the altercation soon escalated into a fight and the suspect called his six to seven associates to the spot. Police said the suspects assaulted the brother-in-law after dragging him into a dark lane nearby.

Investigators said she rang the police control room after which an emergency response vehicle reached the spot and the suspects fled.

On the injured man’s complaint, an FIR against the suspects was registered under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code at Shivaji Nagar police station Tuesday night, said police.

A senior police officer said the prime suspect was in a highly inebriated state.

The injured brother-in-law said the suspects has since apologised to him. “We have settled our differences,” he said.

