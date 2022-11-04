Fire breaks out at leather factory in Binola, no one hurt

A fire broke out at a leather factory in Binola industrial area, some eight kilometres from Manesar, in the early hours of Thursday. At least eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it took 35 firefighters almost five hours to douse the fire, police said.

Fire officials said that prima facie it seems the fire broke out due to a short circuit, adding that no casualty was reported in the incident.

Police said the fire broke out at the factory around 1.20am. Fire officials said that the factory was completely gutted in the blaze.

Narender Singh, the station fire officer (SHO) at Sector 29 police station, said that three fire tenders from automobile companies and five from different fire stations were sent to the spot within minutes after they received a call. “The fire was controlled in five hours. A short circuit in one of the floors is suspected to be the cause of the fire. There was a spark in a transformer outside and within minutes there was a short circuit that led to the fire,” he said.

Gulshan Kalra, deputy director (technical), Haryana fire services, said that a man was injured when he fell, while trying to escape the fire but he had no burn injuries. “There were two security guards and a caretaker at the factory when the fire broke out. They had informed the police and the fire station, following which teams of 35 firefighters from different fire stations were rushed to the spot. The factory has suffered huge losses,” he said.

Earlier on October 15, a major fire broke out at a chemical manufacturing factory in Binola. Firefighters said that no one was injured in the incident as the factory was closed. Fire officials said that a short circuit led to the fire.