Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Fire breaks out in 700 shanties in Gurugram's Nathupur
gurugram news

Fire breaks out in 700 shanties in Gurugram's Nathupur

The Gurugram blaze was later brought under control with the help of around 12 fire tenders in a six-hour-long operation.
ANI | , Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 08:53 PM IST
No injuries or casualties were reported in the Gurugram fire on Saturday.(Vijay Bate//HT File Photo )

A massive fire broke out at about 700 shanties at Gurugram's Nathupur on Saturday, but no casualties have been reported so far.

Incidents of gas cylinder explosions were also reported during the fire incident, as per a fire official.

However, the blaze was later brought under control with the help of around 12 fire tenders in a six-hour-long operation.

"We received information around 2 am that a fire broke out in the shanties at Nathupur area in Haryana's Gurugram. Due to the fire, incidents of gas cylinder explosions have also been reported. A team of fire tenders reached the spot for the rescue operation," fire officer Esham Singh told ANI in the morning today.

"The ablaze was later brought under control with help of tenders and we have managed to save at least 500 shanties from being gutted," he added.

No injuries or casualties were reported so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gurugram
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP