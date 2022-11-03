Firing, stone pelting during group clash over municipal election in Nuh, several injured

At least six alleged incidents of violence and attempts to capture a booth were reported from villages in Nuh, where panchayat elections were held on Wednesday, the police said, adding that except for one booth, they ensured that voting took place peacefully in the other 794 booths.

Polling was held on Wednesday to elect panches and sarpanches (members and village chiefs) in nine Haryana districts in the first phase of the three-phase panchayat elections. Polling also took place in the districts of Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat and Yamunanagar.

Police said there were 412 hypersensitive and 162 sensitive booths in Nuh these panchayat elections.

According to the police, at least two dozen people were injured after clashes broke out between groups in six villages in the first half of voting day. Police said the miscreants hurled stones at each other and also fired shots from their guns. A few policemen who tried to control the situation were also injured in the melee. On being alerted, more police personnel rushed to the spot and quickly brought the situation under control.

But by then, several videos of the sporadic violence were shared on social media platforms on Wednesday and police personnel were seen in those videos trying to separate the warring groups.

Police said the situation was brought under control and injured were sent to Al Afiya and Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College in Nalhar.

Varun Singla, superintendent of police, Nuh, said 4,500 policemen were deployed in the district on election duty and 135 patrolling teams were formed. “Except for minor clashes, the voting concluded smoothly. We have made videos of the areas from where violence was reported and have identified the miscreants. We will register cases based on the medical reports and complaints after the counting of votes. A Home Guard was also injured after a stone hit his chest. We are yet to confirm firing incidents in the district,” he said.

Singla said to control the situation they identified troublesome spots and control rooms were set up at these locations. “At least 14 policemen were deployed in each control room and the response time to a crisis call was kept to under five minutes. The control room teams coordinated with teams deployed at the pooling booths. The situation was brought under control within minutes and the teams have prepared a list of suspects who created the ruckus with a view to disrupt elections,” he said.

Police said 32 patrolling vehicles equipped with sirens were also present at hypersensitive booths and block-wise control rooms were set up with 14 people manning two blocks each.

Ajay Kumar, deputy commissioner, Nuh, said except for Manota village, polling was peaceful in the other villages . “We will take action against people based on complaints and videography done by the police and administration teams. Cases will be registered against those found involved in the clashes,” he said.

Violence was also reported from Siswan Jatka, Chanddaka, Meoli, Ghagas, Bulbul Heri, Gokulpur and Bisru villages, said police.

