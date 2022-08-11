Five assaulted by club bouncers in Udyog Vihar; suspects held

Gurugram: A group of bouncers allegedly assaulted five people, including two women, outside Casa Danza Club in Udyog Vihar on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. One of the women alleged that she was inappropriately touched at the entrance following which they were roughed up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victims alleged that when they raised an alarm and complained to the club manager, the bouncers started beating them up, inflicting severe injuries. They also alleged that the assaulters snatched their wallets, smartwatches, and cash.

A 32-year-old IT company employee said that he went to the club with his friends at around 2 am on Sunday. “While we were entering the club, one of the bouncers inappropriately touched my friend. When I protested, he abused me and started hitting me. When my friends came to my rescue, other staff members of the club joined him and assaulted all of us,” he said.

One of the women in the group said that the bouncer misbehaved with her and threatened to end her life when she raised an alarm. “They were beating my friend because he complained against the bouncer and asked him to behave. My friend was bleeding profusely and when I tried to shield him, they rained blows on me too,” she alleged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another man from the group of friends, a Delhi resident, alleged that staff members misbehaved with one of his woman friends when he visited the same club on Friday. “We did not lodge a complaint against them as they threatened us but our friends recorded the assault on their mobile phones,” he said.

Police said the incident was recorded by passers-by on video. According to Rajeev Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (Udyog Vihar), police received a call about the incident, and a team was sent to the spot which took the victims to the hospital. “First-aid was given to all the victims and their medical examination was conducted. We recorded their statements following which a case was registered,” he said. The suspects have been identified as Sonu, Mandeep, Sumit, Nitin, Ram Singh, and Rakesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kala Ramachandran, commissioner of police, Gurugram, said, “A case was registered after the complainant alleged physical assault, inappropriate touching of his woman companion, and snatching of cash by the bouncers of the club. We have arrested the suspects,” she said. Police have also apprehended Lokesh, the manager of Casa Danza Club.

A case was registered under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 323 (causing hurt), 354A (sexual harassment), 379A (snatching with hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation ) of the Indian Penal Code against the suspects at Udyog Vihar police station on Monday, police said.

Casa Danza Club has condemned the incident and denied the molestation charges. In their statement, the club has said, “ In the surveillance footage we have reviewed, there was no misdemeanour or untoward act.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON