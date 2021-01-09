Five members of gang involved in multiple criminal cases arrested from KMP Expressway

The police on Friday night arrested five members of a gang — who were allegedly involved in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, kidnapping, robbery, assault and smuggling of illegal firearms — from different parts of Haryana and Delhi. One revolver, three cartridges and a Scorpio car were recovered from their possession, the police said.

One of them, identified as Ankit alias Kali, was involved in extortion of jewellers, property dealers, businessmen in Ambala, Jind, Gurugram and Delhi. The police had announced a reward of ₹25,000 for information leading to his arrest.

On Friday night, the police received information that members of the Ashu gang would be arriving on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal(KMP) Expressway from the Jhajjar side, allegedly to confront their rivals, said the police.

Joginder Singh, inspector, crime unit investigation of Palam Vihar, led a team to KMP Expressway and spotted their Scorpio. They allegedly intercepted the vehicle and caught hold of the five suspects.

During questioning, the suspects allegedly revealed that they were absconding since November 15 after a firing incident and were changing their locations to evade arrest.

The suspects have been identified as Ajit alias Jeetu of Hisar, Mohit of Sonipat, Monu of Rewari, Ankit alias Kali, and Amarjeet of Jind.

“The gang used to work for Akash Yadav alias Ashu, who is a wanted criminal and is on the run. His associates would allegedly fire at shops and make extortion demands on their owners. The gang has carried out more than a dozen firings and extortion attempts at different places in Gurugram. On November 15, they attacked a resident’s household and injured three members of the family over a parking issue. More than 30 fire rounds were shot,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

The police said that six suspects were already arrested, including Yadav’s family members, but he is still at large.

Sangwan said the incident of November 15 was recorded by a local on his mobile and was also picked up by four CCTV cameras in the vicinity. “Yadav, along with 30 goons, had shot around 30 rounds, out of which three hit two of the victims. They were discharged after a week from the hospital,” he said.

One of the victims, Manoj Yadav (21), suffered a bullet injury, while Shamsher Singh, the former sarpanch, and his family members, namely Sanesh Yadav, Parveen Yadav, and Sumit, suffered head injuries, said the police.

The suspects used to allegedly live in Yadav’s house in Bhamrauli village and worked for him.