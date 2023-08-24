Five booked for stabbing two men in Gurugram Sector 8

Five suspects were booked for allegedly stabbing two persons in Sector 8, Gurugram police said on Thursday.

All five suspects are on the run, police said. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the incident took place at about 11.30pm on Tuesday, when the victim Vasu (19), and his friend Shagun (18), (both go by single name) were chatting near their residence.

Investigators said that at least five armed suspects reached the spot on three two-wheelers while searching for a person named Monty who happens to be a friend of the victims Vasu and Shagun.

Before the duo could understand anything, one of the suspects pulled out a sharp-edged weapon and stabbed Vasu in his abdomen. Another suspect pulled out a pistol to terrorise them and later they assaulted both with rods and wooden bats. The suspects later stabbed Shagun in the left arm, investigators added.

As per police, the locals raised an alarm after which the suspects fled from the spot. Later, their family members rushed them to the government hospital in Sector 10.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Vasu complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects under Section 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act at New Colony police station on Wednesday, said police.

The complainant had alleged in the FIR that earlier on Tuesday morning, his friend Monty had a heated argument with the prime suspect over some petty issue. “They assaulted us in an attempt to take revenge,” he alleged. However, investigators said that the prime suspect who had stabbed Vasu had an old enmity with Monty.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that Vasu was still under treatment, while Shagun was discharged from the hospital. “All the five suspects are on the run. We are trying to trace their locations and arrest them at the earliest,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON