Gurugram: Suspects steal diesel from trucks at gunpoint on NH 48

At least five suspects have been booked for allegedly stealing diesel from two trucks near Panchgaon Chowk on NH 48 after holding its occupants hostage at gunpoint, police said on Sunday.

The truckers had halted after one of the vehicles broke down in the middle of the night. (Reoresentational image)

Investigators said that the incident took place at around 3.40am on Saturday when the two drivers and a conductor were sleeping in the parked trucks carrying bitumen. The truckswere on the way to Patiala in Punjab, police added.

Police said that the suspects broke the caps of the fuel tanks of the trucks and drew diesel using battery-operated pumps. They said that the suspects loaded several containers in an SUV and fled from the spot.

On complaint of one of the truck drivers, Mahender Yadav, 46, an FIR was registered under sections 34 (common intention), 392 (robbery) and 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at Bilaspur police station on Saturday.

Meanwhile, police identified the driver of the other truck as Bhola Ram, 24, whose vehicle broke down. As a result of this, the two trucks had to halt for the night.

Yadav told police that after he woke up hearing a noise, he saw the suspects stealing fuel from his truck. He tried to start the vehicle and escape. “However, one of the suspects pointed a pistol on his head through the window and threatened to shoot him. He also snatched the ignition keys and drained almost 400 litres of fuel from both trucks,” his complaint said.

Subhash Boken, public relation officer of Gurugram police, said identities of the suspects were yet to be ascertained. “We are trying to get CCTV footage of the suspected vehicle from the toll plaza near Panchgaon Chowk,” he added.

