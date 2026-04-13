With two more motorcycles impounded near Khushal Chowk and Ambedkar Chowk on Saturday for a large number of pending traffic fines, the total number of such seizures has risen to five since February 5, traffic officials said on Sunday. Five vehicles seized since Feb as Gurugram cracks down on pending challans

The latest action involved a Hero Splendour and an HF Deluxe with around 24 and 35 pending challans under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, officials privy to the matter said. The violations, recorded both manually and through CCTV surveillance cameras, carried penalties of ₹99,000 and ₹70,000. Offences included driving without a registration or number plate, wrong-side driving, lack of insurance or pollution certificates, and riding without a helmet.

The motorcycles were intercepted at checkposts near Khushal Chowk by zonal officer (ZO) Samay Singh and near Artemis Hospital by ZO Hardeep Singh, along with traffic personnel, and then taken to a parking lot at the Rajiv Chowk ground in Sector 33.

“The vehicles were impounded under section 167(8) of the MV Act upon failing to fulfil challans within 90 days from their issuance. They will be released after their owners pay pending fines,” a traffic police spokesperson said.

Earlier, two Hero Splendours with 41 and 112 unpaid challans ( ₹5 lakh and ₹72,500) and a Hero Glamour with 111 pending challans ( ₹2.2 lakh) were impounded at the Dhundahera border and Agrasen Chowk. Separately, traffic police towed 524 wrongly parked vehicles on March 5 and 11 and issued 13,472 parking challans ( ₹73.62 lakh) in March.