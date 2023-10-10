Fix property ID errors in 2 weeks or face action, Gurugram civic officials told

Amid complaints from residents over incorrect details in their property IDs, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner has warned employees that action will be taken if these errors are not rectified in the next two weeks, officials aware of the development said.

MCG commissioner PC Meena issued show cause notices to 10 clerks for not resolving the objections filed by property owners regarding property tax data, officials said. Officials added that these employees had not resolved the objections filed on the state government’s no-dues certificate portal within two weeks, as per guidelines.

Meena said that it was observed by the directorate of urban local bodies (DULB), Panchkula that there were many instances where the objections were wrongly reverted by the staff to the residents. “This is leading to dissatisfaction and causing a lot of inconvenience to the property owner. In this way it seems that you are not performing duties with diligence and devotion, you should do the work as per guidelines and SOP (standard operating procedure) issued by DULB time-to-time...,” said the show cause notice issued to the staff of the zonal taxation department.

Meena has asked the clerks to state reasons for not addressing the objections of the residents and has directed them to work as per the guidelines and standard operating procedures issued by the urban local bodies (ULB) department.

“We have been following up for rectification of property IDs. But despite regular reminders, the clerical staff were unable to resolve the issue in timely manner. The residents had to face inconvenience and repeated visits to the office,” said Yash Pal Yadav, director, ULB department.

Several residents have been complaining about the property IDs having incorrect details due to which they are facing difficulties in depositing property tax every year. Residents said MCG should resolve the problem at the earliest so that they can timely file property taxes.

MCG officials said that a property tax survey conducted by a private agency in January 2022, found that properties falling under the tax ambit increased from 307,000 to 514,000 in a year. MCG created new property IDs based on the survey and then invited objections from residents. However, residents alleged that the new property IDs had incorrect details, creating a faulty database.

