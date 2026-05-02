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Forest department steps up measures to prevent Aravalli fires

The forest department is enhancing fire prevention in the Aravalli hills, ensuring water availability and coordination with fire services to manage risks.

Published on: May 02, 2026 03:22 am IST
By Leena Dhankhar
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The forest department has tightened its enforcement to prevent fire incidents in the Aravalli hills across Gurugram and Nuh, officials said on Thursday.

The department is also working in coordination with the fire department. (HT)

According to officials, the department is working on a coordinated response system for the ecologically sensitive region. All water bodies in the forest have been ensured to remain adequately filled, while water tankers have been kept on standby to respond swiftly to any fire outbreak. The department is also working in coordination with the fire department.

South Haryana chief conservator of forests Subhash Yadav told HT, “We had hardly any incident of fire this year. We have made sure that if we get fire tenders if any fire erupts and we have also been coordinating with the fire department. We have adequate water tankers within close range to control any fire incident.”

Haryana forest minister Rao Narbir Singh told HT that protecting the Aravalli ecosystem remains a priority. “The department has taken proactive measures, including ensuring water availability, deploying field teams, and maintaining close coordination with the fire department so that any fire incident can be controlled quickly,” he said.

With preventive measures, resource deployment, and coordination mechanisms in place, officials said that fire-related risks in the region can be effectively managed.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.

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