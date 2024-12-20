Former Haryana CM, INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala dies at 89

Former Haryana chief minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief, Om Prakash Chautala, died on Friday at the age of 89. He served as the state chief minister for five terms. He is survived by two sons and three daughters. (Image shared by N Chandrababu Naidu | Official X account)

According to a senior INLD leader, the former chief minister was discharged two days back from Medanta hospital after undergoing pneumonia treatment.

“On Friday morning, his condition deteriorated, and he was taken to Medanta Hospital where his health worsened and he breathed his last,” he said.

Senior party leaders from INLD and other parties reached the hospital on hearing the news. His last rites will be performed at Tejakheda village on Saturday evening.

Also Read: Poll interview| BJP will be wiped out in Haryana, says INLD leader Om Prakash Chautala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the demise of the leader.

“He (Chautala) was active in the state politics for many years and strove constantly to advance the work of Devi Lal”, he wrote in his post on his official X account.

Leaders from different political parties’ also paid tributes to the former Haryana CM.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh said that contributions of Om Prakash Chautala will be always remembered by the people of the state.

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu also paid rich tributes to the leader.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of INLD Supremo and former Haryana Chief Minister, Shri Om Prakash Chautala Ji. A veteran leader and statesman, he devoted decades of his life to public service and shaped Haryana’s political landscape. His contributions and legacy will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and supporters”, he posted on his official X account.