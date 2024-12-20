Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Former Haryana CM, INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala dies at 89

ByAbhishek Behl
Dec 20, 2024 02:38 PM IST

Born on January 1, 1935, Om Prakash Chautala was the eldest of the five children of former deputy prime minister Chaudhary Devi Lal

Former Haryana chief minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief, Om Prakash Chautala, died on Friday at the age of 89. He served as the state chief minister for five terms.

He is survived by two sons and three daughters. (Image shared by N Chandrababu Naidu | Official X account)
He is survived by two sons and three daughters. (Image shared by N Chandrababu Naidu | Official X account)

According to a senior INLD leader, the former chief minister was discharged two days back from Medanta hospital after undergoing pneumonia treatment.

“On Friday morning, his condition deteriorated, and he was taken to Medanta Hospital where his health worsened and he breathed his last,” he said.

Senior party leaders from INLD and other parties reached the hospital on hearing the news. His last rites will be performed at Tejakheda village on Saturday evening.

Also Read: Poll interview| BJP will be wiped out in Haryana, says INLD leader Om Prakash Chautala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the demise of the leader.

“He (Chautala) was active in the state politics for many years and strove constantly to advance the work of Devi Lal”, he wrote in his post on his official X account.

Leaders from different political parties’ also paid tributes to the former Haryana CM.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh said that contributions of Om Prakash Chautala will be always remembered by the people of the state.

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu also paid rich tributes to the leader.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of INLD Supremo and former Haryana Chief Minister, Shri Om Prakash Chautala Ji. A veteran leader and statesman, he devoted decades of his life to public service and shaped Haryana’s political landscape. His contributions and legacy will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and supporters”, he posted on his official X account.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On