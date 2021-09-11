Four, including wife, booked for abetting suicide of Farrukhnagar resident

The city police booked four persons, including the wife and in-laws of a Farrukhnagar resident, for allegedly abetting his suicide.

A case was registered against the four persons under sections 306 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at the Farrukhnagar police station on Friday, based on a complaint registered by the victim’s father, the police said. According to the police, the complainant alleged that his daughter-in-law, her mother and two other relatives were responsible for leading him to take the extreme step on August 25.

In his complaint to the police, the father, a resident of Kheda Jhanjrola in Farrukhnagar block, told the police that his son had consumed a poisonous substance and he died at a private hospital. He told police that at the time of the incident, he was not aware of the reason for the suicide but that later, while cleaning the room of his late son, the family found a diary in which he had written a suicide note.

According to the complainant, his son had blamed his wife, mother-in-law and two other relatives for harassing him and forcing him to take the extreme step.

When asked about the matter, Subash Boken, the spokesperson for city police, said that a case has been registered against the suspects and that the matter is being probed.

In another development, the city police on Friday arrested four persons for allegedly manhandling and snatching a mobile phone from a Chinese national on August 20 in Sector 7 of Manesar.

The police said that the four accused, identified as Nitin, Mahesh, Nitesh and Keshav, all residents of Pataudi, were arrested on Friday. A case has been registered against the accused at IMT Manesar police station under sections 395 and 34 of the IPC.

Boken said that two motorcycles and sticks used in the crime were seized from the accused. A mobile phone snatched from the victim on August 30 was also recovered, he said.