Four injured near Chandu Budhera in collision with speeding car on wrong side

A 57-year-old senior executive of a city-based real estate company and his three family members were injured when a speeding car coming from wrong side crashed into the vehicle they were travelling in near Chandu Budhera village on Saturday, the police said.

The victim, identified as Mahesh Babu (57), his wife, Priya Devi, and two grandchildren, were admitted to a hospital in the vicinity and a case has been registered under sections 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code at the Farrukhnagar police station.

In his complaint to the police, Babu, a resident of Madan Puri Road in New Colony, who works as a general manager with DLF, said that the incident took place when he was returning from his village in Jhajjar district. “Due to the impact of the crash, my wife and grandsons suffered injuries and we were taken to the hospital by passersby,” he said.

Subash Boken, the spokesperson for Gurugram police, said, “The matter is being investigated.”