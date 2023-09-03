Four arrested for assaulting traffic cops after jumping red light in Gurugram

Four men were arrested on Saturday for assaulting two traffic policemen who attempted to stop them from jumping a red light at Kushal Chowk in Sector 50, police officers said on Sunday.

On Saturday, a first information report was filed against the suspects under sections 34 (common intention), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code and The Motor Vehicle Act at Sector 50 police station. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to investigators, the incident occurred at 11am on Saturday when assistant sub-inspector Jasbir Singh and home guards Ajit Kumar and Devender Kumar, who were stationed at the traffic signal, attempted to stop a Tata Altroz after it jumped the red light.

They said that the four suspects in the car hurled insults at policemen while inebriated, but the three police personnel let them flee because they would have been caught on traffic cameras for a challan. According to police, they were on their way to Faridabad from Vatika Chowk.

However, the car returned to the spot within a few minutes after making a U-turn ahead, and those inside got into an argument with the traffic personnel for attempting to stop them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, the suspects assaulted and tore Devender’s uniform, and when Singh attempted to protect the home guard, the suspects assaulted him as well.

Until then, the other home guard had alerted the police control room, and an emergency response vehicle arrived and overpowered all four suspects.

The arrested suspects were identified as Nishant Arora, Nishant Chaudhary, Ramit Kumar and Deepak Kumar, all of whom were between the ages of 25 and 30. According to investigators, Arora repeatedly punched the ASI hard in the face and eyes during the incident.

Investigators said that the suspects appeared before the police on Sunday, after which bound-down action was taken against them under the Code of Criminal Procedure, where they submitted in writing that they would not repeat such an incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, a first information report was filed against the suspects under sections 34 (common intention), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code and The Motor Vehicle Act at Sector 50 police station.