Geo-technical survey for completed for RRTS corridor

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has completed the geo-technical survey for the proposed Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor connecting Gurugram and Greater Noida via Faridabad and Noida, which will also link with the Ghaziabad–Jewar airport corridor, a senior NCRTC official aware of the matter said. According to the official, the proposed line will run for 60 kilometres and connect four key NCR cities. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to the official, the proposed line will run for 60 kilometres and connect four key NCR cities. “The geo-technical survey of the proposed RRTS alignment has been carried out. The length of the line will be 60 kilometres and it will connect Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Greater Noida,” the official said, adding that while six stations had initially been proposed, the number is “likely to increase.”

As per an earlier communique shared by NCRTC with the Haryana government in May this year, the corridor is estimated to cost ₹15,000 crore and will be designed for a speed of 180kmph. The Haryana government had granted approval to the Gurugram–Faridabad–Noida RRTS corridor in the same month. Following this, work on the detailed project report (DPR) has commenced.

The alignment of the corridor is proposed to start from Iffco Chowk in Gurugram, where the first station will be built near Sector 29 on the Delhi–Jaipur highway. From there, the alignment will move towards the Iffco Chowk Metro station, pass along Ardee City Road, take a slight turn at Wazirabad towards Golf Course Road, and then continue via the Sector 56 roundabout to the Gurugram–Faridabad Road. In Gurugram, another station is proposed at Sector 54 on Golf Course Road.

Once it enters Faridabad, the corridor is expected to have stations at Bata Chowk and at the Sector 85–86 intersection. From Faridabad, the line will extend into Noida, where a station is proposed at the Sector 142–168 intersection, before continuing to Surajpur in Greater Noida. At Surajpur, the RRTS will connect with the Ghaziabad–Jewar airport Namo Bharat corridor, creating a through-link between Gurugram and the upcoming airport.

On Monday, the Haryana chief secretary reviewed the progress of RRTS projects being implemented by NCRTC in the state. After the review meeting, a state government spokesperson said, “The approval for the Gurugram–Faridabad–Noida/Greater Noida Namo Bharat Corridor was granted in a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on May 5, 2025, following NCRTC’s formal request. Work on its DPR has since commenced, marking significant progress on another crucial intercity transportation link.”

The spokesperson also noted that the DPR for the Delhi–Shahjahanpur–Neemrana–Behror (SNB) Namo Bharat Corridor is under examination by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. On September 5, Union urban development minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the SNB project is likely to get approval from the Union cabinet soon.