‘Gurugram, a land of opportunities’

Forty-four-year-old Navdeep Sardana moved to Gurugram in 2010 with aspirations and uncertainty. Reflecting on his journey, Sardana says he has witnessed numerous others arrive with similar hopes and build successful lives through perseverance and determination.

Navdeep Sardana (HT Photo)

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Today, he views Gurugram as more than just a city—it’s a land of opportunity that inspires ambition and rewards those willing to work hard, regardless of their background.

“I come from a village in Haryana’s Bhiwani, where education is deeply valued and securing a government job is considered the ultimate achievement. Like many youngsters from my village, I studied literature, completed my master’s degree and even aspired to join the civil services. However, after working for six months in a multinational company, I realised I wanted to create something of my own, where I could use my education, ideas and energy to build a lasting legacy,” says Sardana.

When he moved to Gurugram, the city was expanding rapidly. Thousands of people were arriving from villages, towns and different states in search of opportunities. “I felt that people were not just looking for houses, they wanted communities where they could feel connected, comfortable and secure,” he says. Sardana says that thought inspired his entrepreneurial journey as a real estate developer. “My dream was to contribute to creating homes that combined thoughtful design, quality interiors and hospitality-driven living. I believed that buying a home should be more than a transaction: it should be an experience built on trust and long-term commitment. At a time when many promises remained unfulfilled, I wanted reliability and transparency to become the foundation of my work,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sardana said, “There is not even a single thing I don’t like about Gurugram. This city gave me an opportunity to dream, grow and create.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sardana said, “There is not even a single thing I don’t like about Gurugram. This city gave me an opportunity to dream, grow and create.” {{/usCountry}}

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Navdeep Sardana is a resident of Golf Course Road and founder of Whiteland Corporation