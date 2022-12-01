Ggm lawyer assaulted by three for arguing against them in court

Gurugram: A lawyer was allegedly assaulted by three suspects, who wanted to take revenge for arguing in a theft case against them and getting them convicted, police said on Thursday.

Police added that the incident took place at about 3pm on November 29, when the lawyer was returning home in Sector 12A from the Gurugram district court.

Police said that the three suspects, who are presently out on bail, first waylaid the lawyer and then assaulted him, adding that they fled the spot after local residents came to his rescue.

The victim, identified as Raj Kapoor (32), received bruises from the assault, said police.

On Kapoor’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects under Section 34 (common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 14 police station on Wednesday night, police added.

Kapoor alleged that the trio committed a theft in Sector 12 and the victims had approached him to argue their case. “In 2019, a city court convicted them for a few months in the theft case. However, they came out on bail,” he said.

The complainant alleged that since then, the trio had tried to create trouble at least six to seven times, but he ignored them.

“On Tuesday, they were waiting for me near my residence. One of them stopped me and started an argument and the other two attacked me from behind,” Kapoor added.

Subhash Boken, public relation officer of the Gurugram police, said an investigation is underway and the suspects will be arrested at the earliest.