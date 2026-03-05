Ggm police honour 5 disciplined motorists

Five motorists were felicitated with certificates by the Gurugram traffic police during a public event held on Friday last week, taking the total number of residents recognised as “traffic heroes” to around 30 under the district’s “Challan Nahi, Salam Milega (Follow rules, get a salute instead of a fine)” campaign. The initiative, launched on June 10, 2025, honours commuters for “exemplary” driving discipline and assisting fellow road users, police said on Tuesday. “The top five motorists who get passed through the rigorous exercise are finally felicitated,” said a senior traffic police official, requesting anonymity. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to traffic police officials, the selection of “traffic heroes” is based on driving discipline tracked through CCTV cameras and pending fine records. Each month, a list of commuters with “exemplary” traffic records is generated through analysis of CCTV surveillance footage from key city roads and existing fine data at the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s Integrated Command and Control Centre in Sector 44.

Among those felicitated on Friday were Pankaj Gattani, Hemraj (single name), Akash Neelabh, Himanshu Jain, and (retd) Colonel Satish Chander. Officials said the awardees shared experiences of helping commuters during breakdowns, crashes and rage incidents. “Road users should practise courtesy and discipline while strictly following traffic rules. Being late can never justify unsafe or hurried driving,” said Gattani. (Retd.) Colonel Chander urged people to assist crash victims instead of relying solely on police intervention.

Rajesh Mohan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said the campaign aims to promote behavioural change. “Instead of solely focusing on penalising the violators, it is equally important that we recognise those who follow traffic norms by heart. Positive reinforcement creates a sense of responsibility and encourages others to adopt safe driving practices, further helping in reducing safety risks on roads,” Mohan said.

Police said weekly awareness drives were held at 15 high footfall areas, educating over 535 residents, while 14,674 fines were issued between February 23 and 30, amounting to ₹1.69 crore. Enrollment of traffic mitras increased from 64 in September to around 200 in February. In 2025, an SOP was issued for volunteers, and 39 received training from the Institute of Road Traffic Education.