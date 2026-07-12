Ghaziabad rape, murder: Stray dog led parents to girl’s body after 4-hour search

Ghaziabad: The body of the seven-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped and thrown from the third floor of an under-construction building in Raj Nagar Extension on Friday was found after a nearly four-hour search by family members and local residents, who said a stray dog helped them in the search.

Police were informed about the matter around 1am on Saturday after the body was discovered (Photo for representation)

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“We looked in the entire neighbourhood and nearby construction areas, but there was no trace. We sought help from neighbours who arrived in large numbers. After about 3-4 hours, we found the girl’s blood-stained body in the basement of an under-construction building around 12.30am on Saturday,” the girl’s mother told HT.

“I was about to get her admitted to a school, but this unfortunate incident took her away from us,” she added.

During the search, a neighbour and other locals went towards the under-construction building where a security guard was stationed. “The guard told us that he heard a cry from the building, but he was unsure as he only heard it once. It was dark, but we went inside to search. A stray dog was ‘accompanying’ us. Seconds later, it went towards the basement and stood still. We noticed the dog and followed it to take a look. The body was right there,” the mother added.

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{{^usCountry}} Later, a local woman told the crowd searching for the girl that she saw the suspects who lured the seven-year-old to the building, said the neighbours looking for the girl. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, a local woman told the crowd searching for the girl that she saw the suspects who lured the seven-year-old to the building, said the neighbours looking for the girl. {{/usCountry}}

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The woman said, “We did not know the exact house where the suspects lived, so we reached out to the house of two local men who did. Initially unwilling, they guided us to the location of the two suspects when we pressured them.”

Police were informed about the matter around 1am after the body was discovered.