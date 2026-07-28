GMDA begins testing fifth 100 MLD water filtration unit at Chandu Budhera

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Monday said testing has begun for the fifth 100 MLD water filtration unit at Chandu Budhera, with pumps and other machinery currently being calibrated. Trial runs of the treatment unit will begin next week and continue for three months before it is commissioned, taking GMDA’s total water treatment capacity to 770 MLD, officials added.

Officials said pumps and machinery are being calibrated before a three-month trial, after which the unit will be commissioned. (HT Archive)

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GMDA currently operates four 100 MLD filtration units at Chandu Budhera and three 90 MLD units at Basai. The authority has also awarded the tender for another filtration unit at Basai along with two storage treatment tanks.

“The testing of the fifth unit of 100 MLD capacity at Chandu Budhera has started. The equipment, including pumps and machinery, is being calibrated. The trial of the water filtration unit will start next month, and it will be carried out for three months, after which the unit will be made formally operational. The additional water will help the authority in increasing supply in sectors along SPR,” said Abhinav Verma, executive engineer, GMDA.

GMDA said the city’s drinking water demand is projected to reach around 1,170 MLD by 2031, and capacity is being expanded in phases.

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{{^usCountry}} Separately, GMDA CEO PC Meena said the authority will undertake stormwater drainage improvement works worth about ₹84 lakh. The works include creating additional drain inlets through core cutting, clearing debris, lowering earthen shoulders and allied civil works on IFFCO Chowk to Kanhai Chowk ( ₹21.10 lakh), Kanhai Chowk to SPR ( ₹21.10 lakh), Subhash Chowk to Hero Honda Chowk ( ₹21 lakh), and the dividing road of Sectors 44 and 45 ( ₹21.10 lakh). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Separately, GMDA CEO PC Meena said the authority will undertake stormwater drainage improvement works worth about ₹84 lakh. The works include creating additional drain inlets through core cutting, clearing debris, lowering earthen shoulders and allied civil works on IFFCO Chowk to Kanhai Chowk ( ₹21.10 lakh), Kanhai Chowk to SPR ( ₹21.10 lakh), Subhash Chowk to Hero Honda Chowk ( ₹21 lakh), and the dividing road of Sectors 44 and 45 ( ₹21.10 lakh). {{/usCountry}}