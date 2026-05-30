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GMDA begins trials of 18-km water pipeline to boost city supply

The pipeline is expected to improve water availability in sectors 58 to 80 and become operational next month, officials said.

Published on: May 30, 2026 09:45 AM IST
By Abhishek Behl
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The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has begun trial runs of an approximately 18-km master water pipeline from the Chandu Budhera water treatment plant to the newly constructed Sector-72 water boosting station to improve water supply in residential sectors along Golf Course Road and Golf Course Extension Road, officials said.

Officials have repaired leaks found during testing and expect the project to be fully commissioned by the end of June. (HT Archive)
Officials have repaired leaks found during testing and expect the project to be fully commissioned by the end of June. (HT Archive)

Officials said testing started last week and around 10km of the pipeline up to Dwarka Expressway has been inspected so far. Leaks identified during the trial are being repaired.

The pipeline was originally laid by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikran (HSVP) in 2012. However, changes in the alignment of Dwarka Expressway and missing links prevented it from becoming operational. GMDA officials said the missing links were completed over the past year by laying pipeline beneath the expressway.

Abhinav Verma, executive engineer, GMDA, said testing from the Chandu Budhera treatment plant to Elan Mall in Sector-84 has been completed. “During the survey, two leaks were discovered in the pipeline near Sector-88 and these have been plugged. A service road in sector 88 was also damaged but it has been repaired. The next step would be testing of the pipeline under CPR, NH 48 and beyond. We will also test the distribution network from the water boosting station,” he said.

Officials said the Sector-72 boosting station will also reduce operational pressure on the Sector-51 boosting station, ensuring more consistent water supply in sectors 51 to 57.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

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