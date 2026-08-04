GMDA clears 25cr service roads from Subhash Chowk to Hero Honda Chowk

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has approved the construction of service roads on both sides of the master sector road from Subhash Chowk to Hero Honda Chowk for about ₹25 crore, officials said.

The authority has secured GMRL consent for the ₹25-crore project as Metro construction adds to congestion along the busy corridor. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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According to GMDA officials, these service roads will expand the vehicle-carrying capacity of the stretch, which is currently congested due to ongoing Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) construction. Tenders for the project are expected to be floated within a week, officials added.

Amit Godara, GMDA executive engineer, said the project includes the construction of drains and footpaths. “The road expansion will ensure smoother traffic movement on the 3-km stretch on both sides. The construction of drains will also resolve the issue of waterlogging in this area,” he said.

The appointed contractor must complete the work within 18 months of the award. GMDA officials added that they have received consent from GMRL for the proposal and have identified similar stretches to further reduce regional congestion.

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{{^usCountry}} In a separate development, GMDA has initiated the process to complete a pending 900-metre road corridor in Sectors 68 and 69, officials said on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate development, GMDA has initiated the process to complete a pending 900-metre road corridor in Sectors 68 and 69, officials said on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

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GMDA chief executive officer PC Meena said this integrated infrastructure project is estimated to cost ₹25.37 crore and includes a 900-metre main carriageway, a parallel service road of the same length, a dedicated stormwater drainage network, and continuous pedestrian footpaths.

He added that the work will be completed within one year of allotment.

“This project has been designed as an integrated infrastructure development initiative to cater to both present and future mobility requirements. The drainage system will facilitate efficient rainwater evacuation during the monsoon,” Meena said.