GMDA completes drills at 14 underpasses, says pumps, DG sets are functional

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Monday said it has completed drills at 14 underpasses in the city to check the efficacy of water pumping machinery and related structures for draining accumulated rainwater and said all machinery and apparatus were found in full working order.

A GMDA spokesperson said they conducted the drills in coordination with the fire department and other agencies as part of the flood preparedness initiatives being undertaken to prevent waterlogging of roads, streets and underpasses during the monsoon.

“The pumping machinery were found to be in fully working condition and any requirement for further maintenance or repair have been routed to the teams concerned,” the spokesperson said.

On Monday, the drill was carried out at Rajiv Chowk and Medanta underpasses to test the functioning of pumps and also to see to if the drains are properly cleaned, said officials.

The underpasses where the drill has been carried out until now include the underpasses at Ambience Mall, Shankar Chowk, Iffco Chowk Metro Station to MG Road, Signature Tower, Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Medanta Road, both the U-turn underpasses in DLF Cyber city, Sikanderpur, DLF Phase 1, Genpact, Atul Kataria Chowk, Mahavir Chowk and Huda City Centre.

The spokesperson said the functioning of the diesel generator sets at these locations was also examined. “Apart from the drill, the authority has taken measures to clean and de-silt drains and water chutes, additional water gullies and drains have been constructed, pumping machinery has been installed and a flood control room is also being set up,” the spokesperson said.

The GMDA said apart from the drill, major works are being carried out to strengthen the drainage system of the city to prevent flooding.

The authority said the work for construction of drain at Vatika Chowk, along Sohna Road up to NH48 and along Southern Peripheral Road has recently been awarded to an agency.

Construction of a box drain along the sector dividing 10A/37C and 9/9A master road is also in progress. Construction of drain network from Sector 68 to Sector 80 and from Sector 112 to Sector 115 is also among the new projects being undertaken to prevent waterlogging and flooding, the GMDA spokesperson said.

