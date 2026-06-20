GMDA floats tender to start Shree Sheetla Mata hospital and medical in Sector 102

GurugramThe Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has issued tender for operating and maintaining the upcoming Shree Sheetla Mata Devi medical college and teaching hospital in Sector 102 under the public private partnership (PPP) mode.

The bidding firm will have to start operations of the hospital within 24 months after the handover and 36 months for the medical college, as per the request for proposal (RFP) floated by the authority. (HT)

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The bidding firm will have to start operations of the hospital within 24 months after the handover and 36 months for the medical college, as per the request for proposal (RFP) floated by the authority.

The project includes an 883 bed teaching hospital and 150 seat medical college, both being built at a total cost of ₹830 crore. The Haryana government has already spent ₹620 crore in the civil construction of the project while the concessionaire, who wins the bid to run the medical complex will have to spend ₹210 crore for installing equipment and furniture, the tender document read.

Hemant Kumar, chief engineer of GMDA confirmed the development and said that the authority has completed more than 95 percent of the civil works, and the hospital is now ready for handover. “As per the direction of the state government, this hospital and medical college will be run in PPP mode. The winning bidder will have to install equipment and also pay yearly rent to the authority for running the hospital and college,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} As per the tender floated by GMDA, the selected private operator will take over the facility on an “as-is-where-is” basis and will be responsible for completing the remaining interiors, medical equipment installation and operational readiness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the tender floated by GMDA, the selected private operator will take over the facility on an “as-is-where-is” basis and will be responsible for completing the remaining interiors, medical equipment installation and operational readiness. {{/usCountry}}

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GMDA officials said that to safeguard public interest and ensure that the medical complex benefits the residents of Haryana, it has been proposed that at least 15 percent hospital beds will have to be reserved for Haryana residents under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, while 33 percent of medical college seats will be offered to Haryana domicile students at government medical college fee rates.

As per the tender document, the private partner will pay both a fixed rent and a revenue share to GMDA. The authority has fixed the monthly rent at ₹200 per sq metre, translating into an estimated annual payment of nearly ₹44.8 crore, with a 3 percent annual escalation. In addition, the bidder will also compete by offering the highest percentage share of gross revenue to GMDA, the document said.

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In order to ensure financial viability of the project, the winning bidder, as per the tender will also be allowed to develop 66,500 sq metre of floor area ratio (FAR), which can be used to develop a super specialty hospital, nursing college, paramedical institutes and other related facilities, subject to approvals.

To qualify, bidders must have at least 10 years of experience running a 500-bed hospital and a medical college with a minimum intake of 100 seats. They must also have a net worth of at least ₹500 crore and an average turnover of ₹300 crore over the last three financial years, the tender document said.

“The key objective of implementing operations and maintenance of Shree Sheetla Mata Devi medical college hospital project on PPP basis would be to provide access to modern medical education to students and healthcare services to certain sections of society such as economically weaker section patients/below poverty line patient,” the tender document mentioned.