GMDA to redesign HHC, Iffco Chowk to combat traffic congestion

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has floated tenders for the construction of additional u-turns, pedestrian pathways and bus bays at Hero Honda Chowk and Iffco Chowk — two of the busiest intersections in the city, officials said. Gurugram India-May 23, 2023: Traffic congestion at National Highway-48 near IFFCO chowk flyover, in Gurugram, India, on Tuesday, 23 May 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The move will reduce congestion and provide safe passage to pedestrians in the future, officials added.

According to officials, both these intersections witness heavy traffic congestion, and the number of accidents is also high due to lack of adequate pathways and other pedestrian-friendly facilities.

GMDA officials said that in order to keep the slip roads free, they will also create bus and auto bays for passengers.

GMDA executive engineer RK Mittal said tenders have been floated for redesigning the two intersections and work will be completed in six months after tenders are finalised.

“An additional slip road will be created at Hero Honda Chowk for the movement of vehicles that are moving towards Jaipur but have to take a U-turn towards Delhi. This will ensure that two U-turns are available for such vehicles and this will considerably reduce traffic congestion. We will also develop separate bus bays and auto bays so that traffic movement is smooth and vehicles do not have to wait on the main roads,” Mittal said, adding that an amount of over ₹2 crore will be spent on the two intersections.

Apart from creating slip roads, the authority will also create a pedestrian pathway to ensure people can cross the road with ease.

Mittal said that existing road space that is available will be utilised for creating the additional infrastructure.

GMDA officials said they had started a traffic trial at Iffco Chowk crossing a couple of months back wherein a pedestrian footpath was constructed for the safe movement of commuters. Zebra crossings were also created, traffic signals were installed and benches were placed so that people could sit while waiting for transport.

Mittal said the experiment at Iffco Chowk has been successful and they are now going to make permanent changes at the intersection to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and safety of pedestrians. “A separate pathway for pedestrians will ensure their safety”, he said.

