GMDA issues tenders for Kanhai T-junction revamp

Gurugram: After a gap of almost 18 months, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has once again issued tenders for the construction of a rotary intersection at Kanhai T-point to reduce congestion, improve the flow of traffic and make it easier for pedestrians to move on the stretch.

In order to ensure that work on the project does not get stuck due to lack of bidders, GMDA officials said that they have changed the design of the intersection so that the need for shifting electrical poles and felling of trees are not required and work can be carried out smoothly.

In 2021, the authority had floated tenders for the same project thrice but did not receive suitable bids for the development of the busy intersection.

The Kanhai T-junction is a crucial intersection in the heart of Gurugram as traffic from sectors 52, 44 and 45 merges here with vehicles from Golf Course Road, St Thomas Marg and those coming from Huda City Metro station and Sohna Road. A number of private colonies and offices are also located near the junction ensuring that it witnesses heavy traffic throughout the day and congestion during the peak hours.

“We have changed the design of the intersection to ensure that development can be carried out and now there are no obstacles such as electric poles and trees. The development of this junction will help in reducing congestion and also make movement of pedestrians easier and safe,” said MR Sharma, chief engineer, GMDA’s mobility division.

Sharma said that tenders for the project have been issued and after the allotment, the authority will give six-month time to the contractor to complete the work.

The work on the intersection includes creation of pedestrian crossing and proper road marking. The authority also plans to install rumble strips for traffic calming measures, extension of median and traffic islands. The traffic lights at this junction will also be rephased for smoother movement of traffic, said GMDA officials.

