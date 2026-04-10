GMDA model roads project misses deadline twice in two years

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has missed its deadline for the second time to convert three key roads in Gurugram into model roads, causing the project’s cost to escalate multiple times.

An incomplete pedestrian path portion of the Hamilton Court road near Sushant Lok-1 as seen on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar)

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Work on the three roads—Vyapar Kendra Road, Hamilton Road, and MG Road—began in February 2024 and was scheduled to end by February 2025. The latest deadline was March 31 this year.

GMDA officials attribute the delay to the recent West Asia conflict, which has raised the cost of raw materials due to fuel disruption.

According to the original plan, MG Road was to undergo recarpeting work, and 2.1 kilometers of the remaining two roads were to be converted into bidirectional roads.

Officials said the project involves adding three-lane main carriageways, two service lane roads on either side and designated parking space to cater to the heavy traffic generated by Galleria, Vyapar Kendra, Millennium City Centre Metro station, and Golf Course Road (GCR).

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{{^usCountry}} The plan also included widening service roads, adding cycle tracks, and constructing footpaths and underground utility ducts to improve infrastructure, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The plan also included widening service roads, adding cycle tracks, and constructing footpaths and underground utility ducts to improve infrastructure, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Amit Godara, executive engineer at GMDA, told HT that up to 85% of the work has been completed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amit Godara, executive engineer at GMDA, told HT that up to 85% of the work has been completed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The work was delayed due to unprecedented rains observed in March 2026. Another major reason for the delay is the rise in bitumen pricing amid the backdrop of the West Asia conflict,” Godara said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The work was delayed due to unprecedented rains observed in March 2026. Another major reason for the delay is the rise in bitumen pricing amid the backdrop of the West Asia conflict,” Godara said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The cost of raw materials such as fuel, construction materials, and ordinary Portland cement has increased. The price of bitumen went from ₹40 per kg to ₹80 per kg now,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The cost of raw materials such as fuel, construction materials, and ordinary Portland cement has increased. The price of bitumen went from ₹40 per kg to ₹80 per kg now,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We are still aiming to complete the project by April this year. A few patches of footpaths are left, and the redevelopment of the roads will also be completed soon,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are still aiming to complete the project by April this year. A few patches of footpaths are left, and the redevelopment of the roads will also be completed soon,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, residents and commuters expressed their frustration over the repeated delays.

Gauri Sarin, a Gurugram resident and environmentalist, said, “Thousands of trees were removed from the stretch, yet the project is delayed. The roads remain dug up, and dust is lying uncovered and exposed to residents. While the project may be ambitious, the work should be managed properly,” she said.

Prabhjyot Singh Panesar, a resident of DLF Phase 4, said, “Although some progress has been visible recently, no work was carried out through most of 2025. Even now, parts of the footpaths remain broken,” he said.

Godara said the delays occurred in the first year due to the shifting of electricity infrastructure of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) and the tree felling required for constructing the drainage and utility duct network.

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He said the matter was reviewed last year in a meeting chaired by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, and the forest department and DHBVN were directed to provide encumbrance-free land on a priority basis.

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